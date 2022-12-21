 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Period: 3-star edge Julian Savaiinaea signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Julian Savaiinaea.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 245 pounds
  • High School: St. Louis School
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (4)

  • Arizona
  • Hawaii
  • San Diego State
  • San Jose State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,679 Nationally, No. 138 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 150 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2021, Junior: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
  • 2022, Senior: 12 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble
  • Career: 18 tackles, 11 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble (stats incomplete)

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

