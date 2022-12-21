Early Signing Period: 3-star edge Julian Savaiinaea signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Julian Savaiinaea.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 245 pounds

245 pounds High School: St. Louis School

St. Louis School Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (4)

Arizona

Hawaii

San Diego State

San Jose State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,679 Nationally, No. 138 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii

No. 1,679 Nationally, No. 138 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii 247Sports (3-star): No. 150 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks

6 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks 2022, Senior: 12 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble

12 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble Career: 18 tackles, 11 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble (stats incomplete)

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season