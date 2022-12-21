Early Signing Period: 3-star edge Julian Savaiinaea signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Julian Savaiinaea.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 245 pounds
- High School: St. Louis School
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
Offers (4)
- Arizona
- Hawaii
- San Diego State
- San Jose State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,679 Nationally, No. 138 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 150 Edge, No. 11 in Hawaii
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
- 2022, Senior: 12 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble
- Career: 18 tackles, 11 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble (stats incomplete)
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Senior Season
