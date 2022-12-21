Early Signing Profile: 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 180 pounds
- High School: Centennial High School
- Hometown: Corona, California
Offers (25)
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Boston College
- BYU
- Colorado
- Fresno State
- Georgia
- Georgia Tech
- Kansas
- Massachusetts
- Michigan State
- Nevada
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- San Diego State
- Texas A&M
- UCLA
- UNLV
- USC
- Utah
- Washington
- Washington State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 601 Nationally, No. 85 WR, No. 54 in California
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 98 WR, No. 69 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior: 19 rec, 260 yds, 6 TD
- 2022, Senior: 20 rec, 418 yds, 8 TD
- Career: 39 rec, 678 yds, 14 TD
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Senior Season
