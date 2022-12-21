Early Signing Profile: 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds High School: Centennial High School

Centennial High School Hometown: Corona, California

Offers (25)

Arizona

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Boston College

BYU

Colorado

Fresno State

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan State

Nevada

Ole Miss

Oregon

Oregon State

San Diego State

Texas A&M

UCLA

UNLV

USC

Utah

Washington

Washington State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 601 Nationally, No. 85 WR, No. 54 in California

No. 601 Nationally, No. 85 WR, No. 54 in California 247Sports (3-star): No. 98 WR, No. 69 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior: 19 rec, 260 yds, 6 TD

19 rec, 260 yds, 6 TD 2022, Senior: 20 rec, 418 yds, 8 TD

20 rec, 418 yds, 8 TD Career: 39 rec, 678 yds, 14 TD

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season