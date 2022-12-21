Early Signing Profile: UCLA transfer defensive lineman Tyler Manoa signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of UCLA transfer defensive lineman Tyler Manoa.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 303 pounds

303 pounds High School: St. Francis High School

St. Francis High School Hometown: West Hayward, California

West Hayward, California Previous College: UCLA

UCLA Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (19)

Arizona

Arizona State

Boise State

BYU

California

Colorado

Colorado State

Hawaii

Illinois

Minnesota

Navy

Oregon

Oregon State

San Jose State

Tennessee

UCLA

Utah

Utah State

Virginia

High School Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 326 Nationally, No. 26 DT, No. 42 in California

No. 326 Nationally, No. 26 DT, No. 42 in California 247Sports (4-star): No. 108 Nationally, No. 9 DT, No. 14 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2015, Sophomore: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

5 tackles, 1 TFL 2016, Junior: 39 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks

39 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks 2017, Senior: 12 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack

12 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack Career: 56 tackles, 20 TFL, 6.5 sacks

UCLA Stats

2018: 25 tackles, 2 PBU

25 tackles, 2 PBU 2019: 19 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble

19 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble 2020: 4 tackles, 1 PBU

4 tackles, 1 PBU 2021: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU

5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU Career: 53 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

High School Highlights