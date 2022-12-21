Early Signing Profile: UCLA transfer defensive lineman Tyler Manoa signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of UCLA transfer defensive lineman Tyler Manoa.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 303 pounds
- High School: St. Francis High School
- Hometown: West Hayward, California
- Previous College: UCLA
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
High School Offers (19)
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- BYU
- California
- Colorado
- Colorado State
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- Navy
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- San Jose State
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- Utah
- Utah State
- Virginia
High School Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 326 Nationally, No. 26 DT, No. 42 in California
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 108 Nationally, No. 9 DT, No. 14 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2015, Sophomore: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
- 2016, Junior: 39 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
- 2017, Senior: 12 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack
- Career: 56 tackles, 20 TFL, 6.5 sacks
UCLA Stats
- 2018: 25 tackles, 2 PBU
- 2019: 19 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble
- 2020: 4 tackles, 1 PBU
- 2021: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU
- Career: 53 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble
