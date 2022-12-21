Early Signing Profile: Cal transfer edge Orin Patu signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of Cal transfer edge rusher Orin Patu.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds High School: Rainier Beach High School/Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon)

Rainier Beach High School/Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon) Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Previous College: California

California Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (6)

Boise State

California

UCLA

Utah

Virginia

Washington State

High School Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 556 Nationally, No. 36 OLB, No. 5 in Washington

No. 556 Nationally, No. 36 OLB, No. 5 in Washington 247Sports (4-star): No. 230 Nationally, No. 17 OLB, No. 2 in Washington

Career Varsity Stats

2016, Sophomore (Sheldon): 12 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks

12 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks 2017, Junior (Sheldon): 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU

48 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU 2018, Senior (Rainier Beach): Stats not listed

Stats not listed Career: 60 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU (stats incomplete)

Cal Stats

2019: 1 tackle

1 tackle 2020: 2 tackles

2 tackles 2021: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack 2022: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble Career: 13 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

High School Highlights