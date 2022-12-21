Early Signing Profile: Cal transfer edge Orin Patu signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of Cal transfer edge rusher Orin Patu.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 235 pounds
- High School: Rainier Beach High School/Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon)
- Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Previous College: California
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
High School Offers (6)
- Boise State
- California
- UCLA
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington State
High School Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 556 Nationally, No. 36 OLB, No. 5 in Washington
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 230 Nationally, No. 17 OLB, No. 2 in Washington
Career Varsity Stats
- 2016, Sophomore (Sheldon): 12 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks
- 2017, Junior (Sheldon): 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU
- 2018, Senior (Rainier Beach): Stats not listed
- Career: 60 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU (stats incomplete)
Cal Stats
- 2019: 1 tackle
- 2020: 2 tackles
- 2021: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
- 2022: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble
- Career: 13 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble
