Early Signing Profile: Cal transfer edge Orin Patu signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
arizona-wildcats-orin-patu-2023-early-signing-recruiting-football-cal-lineman-transfer-pac12 Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of Cal transfer edge rusher Orin Patu.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 235 pounds
  • High School: Rainier Beach High School/Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon)
  • Hometown: Seattle, Washington
  • Previous College: California
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (6)

  • Boise State
  • California
  • UCLA
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington State

High School Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 556 Nationally, No. 36 OLB, No. 5 in Washington
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 230 Nationally, No. 17 OLB, No. 2 in Washington

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2016, Sophomore (Sheldon): 12 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks
  • 2017, Junior (Sheldon): 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU
  • 2018, Senior (Rainier Beach): Stats not listed
  • Career: 60 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU (stats incomplete)

Cal Stats

  • 2019: 1 tackle
  • 2020: 2 tackles
  • 2021: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
  • 2022: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble
  • Career: 13 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

High School Highlights

