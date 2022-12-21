Early Signing Profile: Oregon transfer linebacker Justin Flowe signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of Oregon transfer linebacker Justin Flowe.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 235 pounds
- High School: Upland High School
- Hometown: Chino, California
- Previous College: Oregon
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
High School Offers (42)
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Auburn
- California
- Clemson
- Colorado
- Colorado State
- Florida
- Florida State
- Georgia
- Houston
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- LSU
- Miami (FL)
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- San Jose State
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- UCLA
- USC
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington State
High School Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (5-star): No. 6 Nationally, No. 1 ILB, No. 2 in California
- 247Sports (5-star): No. 11 Nationally, No. 1 ILB, No. 3 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2016, Freshman: 47 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks
- 2017, Sophomore: 119 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles
- 2018, Junior: 145 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
- 2019, Senior: 123 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
- Career: 434 tackles, 72 TFL, 24 sacks, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 10 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Oregon Stats
- 2020: 1 tackle
- 2021: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
- 2022: 35 tackles, 2.5 TFL
- Career: 50 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Loading comments...