Early Signing Profile: Oregon transfer linebacker Justin Flowe signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of Oregon transfer linebacker Justin Flowe.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds High School: Upland High School

Upland High School Hometown: Chino, California

Chino, California Previous College: Oregon

Oregon Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (42)

Alabama

Arizona

Arizona State

Auburn

California

Clemson

Colorado

Colorado State

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Houston

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas State

Kentucky

Louisville

LSU

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Nebraska

Nevada

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Oregon

Oregon State

Penn State

Rutgers

San Diego State

San Jose State

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

UCLA

USC

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington State

High School Rankings

247Sports Composite (5-star): No. 6 Nationally, No. 1 ILB, No. 2 in California

No. 6 Nationally, No. 1 ILB, No. 2 in California 247Sports (5-star): No. 11 Nationally, No. 1 ILB, No. 3 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2016, Freshman: 47 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks

47 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks 2017, Sophomore: 119 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles

119 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 3 forced fumbles 2018, Junior: 145 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

145 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery 2019, Senior: 123 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

123 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Career: 434 tackles, 72 TFL, 24 sacks, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 10 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Oregon Stats

2020: 1 tackle

1 tackle 2021: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble 2022: 35 tackles, 2.5 TFL

35 tackles, 2.5 TFL Career: 50 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble

High School Highlights