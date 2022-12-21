 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
University of Georgia Athletics

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 300 pounds
  • High School: Christian Brothers High School
  • Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Previous College: Georgia
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (15)

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Louisville
  • LSU
  • Memphis
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss
  • Penn State
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee

High School Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 161 Nationally, No. 9 SDE, No. 4 in Tennessee
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 100 Nationally, No. 8 SDE, No. 3 in Tennessee

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2016, Sophomore: 24 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks
  • 2017, Junior: 45 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks
  • 2018, Senior: 55 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks
  • Career: 124 tackles, 51 TFL, 16 sacks

Georgia Stats

  • 2019: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
  • 2020: 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL
  • 2021: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
  • 2022: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
  • Career: 12 tackles, 3.5 TFL

High School Highlights

