Early Signing Profile: Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds High School: Christian Brothers High School

Christian Brothers High School Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Previous College: Georgia

Georgia Early Enrollee?: Yes

High School Offers (15)

Alabama

Georgia

Indiana

Louisville

LSU

Memphis

Mississippi State

Missouri

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Penn State

South Carolina

Tennessee

High School Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 161 Nationally, No. 9 SDE, No. 4 in Tennessee

No. 161 Nationally, No. 9 SDE, No. 4 in Tennessee 247Sports (4-star): No. 100 Nationally, No. 8 SDE, No. 3 in Tennessee

Career Varsity Stats

2016, Sophomore: 24 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks

24 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks 2017, Junior: 45 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks

45 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks 2018, Senior: 55 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks

55 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks Career: 124 tackles, 51 TFL, 16 sacks

Georgia Stats

2019: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

4 tackles, 1 TFL 2020: 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL

1 tackle, 0.5 TFL 2021: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

4 tackles, 1 TFL 2022: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

3 tackles, 1 TFL Career: 12 tackles, 3.5 TFL

High School Highlights