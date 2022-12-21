Early Signing Profile: Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 300 pounds
- High School: Christian Brothers High School
- Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
- Previous College: Georgia
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
High School Offers (15)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Louisville
- LSU
- Memphis
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
High School Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 161 Nationally, No. 9 SDE, No. 4 in Tennessee
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 100 Nationally, No. 8 SDE, No. 3 in Tennessee
Career Varsity Stats
- 2016, Sophomore: 24 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks
- 2017, Junior: 45 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks
- 2018, Senior: 55 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks
- Career: 124 tackles, 51 TFL, 16 sacks
Georgia Stats
- 2019: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
- 2020: 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL
- 2021: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
- 2022: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
- Career: 12 tackles, 3.5 TFL
