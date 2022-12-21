Early Signing Profile: 3-star TE Dorian Thomas signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star tight end Dorian Thomas, an Early Signing Period flip from Oregon State.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds High School: Kentridge High School

Kentridge High School Hometown: Kent, Washington

Offers (5)

Arizona

Arizona State

Florida Atlantic

Nevada

Oregon State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,111 Nationally, No. 51 TE, No. 12 in Washington

No. 1,111 Nationally, No. 51 TE, No. 12 in Washington 247Sports (3-star): No. 27 TE, No. 9 in Washington

Career Varsity Stats

2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed

Stats not listed 2021, Junior: Stats not listed

Stats not listed 2022, Senior: Stats not listed

Stats not listed Career: Stats not listed

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season