Early Signing Profile: 3-star TE Dorian Thomas signs with Arizona

A flip from Oregon State!

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star tight end Dorian Thomas, an Early Signing Period flip from Oregon State.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 230 pounds
  • High School: Kentridge High School
  • Hometown: Kent, Washington

Offers (5)

  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Nevada
  • Oregon State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,111 Nationally, No. 51 TE, No. 12 in Washington
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 27 TE, No. 9 in Washington

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed
  • 2021, Junior: Stats not listed
  • 2022, Senior: Stats not listed
  • Career: Stats not listed

Career Highlights

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season

