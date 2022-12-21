Early Signing Profile: 3-star TE Dorian Thomas signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star tight end Dorian Thomas, an Early Signing Period flip from Oregon State.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 230 pounds
- High School: Kentridge High School
- Hometown: Kent, Washington
Offers (5)
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Florida Atlantic
- Nevada
- Oregon State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,111 Nationally, No. 51 TE, No. 12 in Washington
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 27 TE, No. 9 in Washington
Career Varsity Stats
- 2020, Sophomore: Stats not listed
- 2021, Junior: Stats not listed
- 2022, Senior: Stats not listed
- Career: Stats not listed
Career Highlights
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season
Loading comments...