Arizona OL Jordan Morgan to return for 2023 season

Jordan Morgan should be preparing for the NFL Draft right now. Instead he’s working to get back to 100 percent for one more run with Arizona.

Head coach Jedd Fisch confirmed Wednesday that Morgan was returning to the UA for the 2023 season, a decision greatly impacted by him suffering a left knee injury in mid-November that caused him to miss the Wildcats’ final two games. Had Morgan not gotten hurt, Morgan was very likely to have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he would have been Arizona’s first drafted offensive lineman since Eben Britton in 2009.

A graduate of nearby Marana High School, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Morgan started the first 10 games of 2022 at left tackle, and in four seasons with the UA has made 25 starts. He was Arizona’s highest-graded lineman this past fall by a wide margin, according to Pro Football Focus, grading at 82.8 overall.

Morgan’s return means Arizona is set to bring back four starters on the line. Center Josh Baker and right guard Jonah Savaiinaea both started every game, while Wendell Moe started three of the last four contests.

The right tackle spot could end up going to 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido, whom the UA flipped from Alabama on Sunday night. Other candidates for that fifth spot currently on the roster include Sam Langi and Joe Borjon.