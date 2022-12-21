Early Signing Profile: JUCO defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of JUCO defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 275 pounds
- Junior College: Mt. San Antonio College
- High School: Auburn Mountainside High School
- Hometown: Auburn, Washington
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
Offers (1)
- Arizona
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (Unranked): N/A
- 247Sports (Unranked): N/A
Career JUCO Stats
- 2022: 19 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU
- Career: 19 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU
Career Highlights
Mt. San Antonio College
