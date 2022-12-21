Early Signing Profile: JUCO defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of JUCO defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-3

Auburn, Washington Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (1)

Arizona

Rankings

247Sports Composite (Unranked): N/A

N/A 247Sports (Unranked): N/A

Career JUCO Stats

2022: 19 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU

Career Highlights

Mt. San Antonio College