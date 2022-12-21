 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Signing Profile: JUCO defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of JUCO defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 275 pounds
  • Junior College: Mt. San Antonio College
  • High School: Auburn Mountainside High School
  • Hometown: Auburn, Washington
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (1)

  • Arizona

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (Unranked): N/A
  • 247Sports (Unranked): N/A

Career JUCO Stats

  • 2022: 19 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU
  • Career: 19 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU

Career Highlights

Mt. San Antonio College

