3-star wide receiver Carlos Wilson flips from Utah, signs with Arizona

Jedd Fisch had just finished taking questions from reporters about how Arizona’s Early Signing Day went when he got a little more good news: one last flip.

The Wildcats have signed 3-star California wide receiver Carlos Wilson, who had been committed to Utah since July.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Wilson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 844 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 60th-best athlete and No. 72 prospect from California. From Sacramento, he played for Inderkum High School.

Wilson takes the spot in Arizona’s 2023 class briefly held by 3-star Las Vegas receiver Trech Kekahuna, who despite announcing on ESPNU on Saturday that he was coming to Tucson instead signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Arizona’s 2023 class, as of now, includes 21 high school players and one junior college transfer as well as four players from the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports ranks it 46th-best in the country, but Fisch said during his press conference he expects it to finish in the 30s.