Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week.

Let’s take a closer look at 4-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman.

There is a lot to like about Dorman’s game.

First off is his arm talent. He has a lot of it. Dorman can make any type of throw and just about any part of the field. He can thread the needle, throw intermediate, and throw deep down the field.

What’s even more impressive is his accuracy. Dorman completed over 70 percent of his passes during his senior season, and those are to all areas of the field. Considering the amount of deep throws he has, that is incredible. He’s even accurate while on the move outside the pocket.

Dorman is not considered a dual-threat QB, and that is an accurate depiction. That’s not to say that he isn’t mobile. In fact, that’s quite the contrary observation. He is very mobile for his size and does a great job of extending plays or picking up big chunks of yards with his legs.

He will need to add more muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame and he will need to limit his mistakes. Dorman does have great decision-making, but he does make mistakes. Luckily, his talent and excellent play-making ability outweigh those mistakes.

Dorman also shows off decent arm strength. He doesn’t put zip on the ball like Jayden de Laura or Noah Fifita, but he is able to get the ball to his receivers in a timely manner and doesn’t really underthrow deep balls.

Another very good piece for quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty to work with.