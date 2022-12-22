Arizona gets first 2024 commitment in 3-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps

Wednesday was a big day for Arizona’s immediate future, as it signed 26 players for the 2023 season. But recruiting never stops, and the 2024 cycle is well underway and the Wildcats have their first pledge for that class.

Brandon Phelps, a 3-star receiver from Gilbert, has pledged to the Wildcats for 2024.

he 6-foot-3, 190-pound Phelps is ranked by 247 Sports as the 103rd-best receiver in the country and No. 21 prospect from Arizona. He’s not currently in their composite rankings.

This fall, as a junior at American Leadership Academy, Phelps had 97 receptions for 1,710 yards while catching 28 touchdowns for the Eagles, who won the Class 4A championship. Phelps also plays for ALA’s basketball team.

Arizona is one of five schools to offer Phelps, along with ASU, Colorado State, Michigan State and NAU.

The first 2024 commit comes much sooner than the first 2023 pledge for Arizona. For the class that just signed, 3-star Texas safety Canyon Moses was the first commit but he didn’t come on board until February.