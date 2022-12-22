Former Arizona QB Nick Foles to start for Colts on Monday Night Football vs. Chargers

The days of Nick Foles being an every week starting quarterback in the NFL are gone. But with more than a dozen years of experience and a Super Bowl ring on his resume, Foles continues to hold value as a backup.

And with the Indianapolis Colts playing out the string on the 2022 season, they’re turning to that savvy vet for some stability at QB.

Foles, a former UA star, will make his first start this season when the Colts (4-9-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on Monday Night Football. It will be his first time starting in exactly a year, when he stepped in for Justin Fields and led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 26, 2021.

The 33-year-old Foles has appeared in one game for the Colts, his sixth NFL team. Since coming into the league in 2012 he’s made 56 starts during the regular season and six in the postseason, including a 3-0 run in 2017-18 en route to helping the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, with Foles winning MVP after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

Foles, a 3rd-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, played at Arizona from 2008-11. He’s the Wildcats’ career passing leader with 10,068 yards and 67 TDs.