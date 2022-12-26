How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 16 of NFL season

Week 16 of the NFL season is complete. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Foles, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Foles’ much-anticipated debut with the Colts didn’t go quite as planned, as the 33-year old veteran threw three interceptions and no touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. Foles completed 17 of 29 attempts for 143 yards and was sacked seven times.

No word yet on whether Foles will start the Colts’ remaining two games against the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. For his safety, it might be best if he didn’t play any more snaps this year.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

It wasn’t a great week for Nick Folk, either, who missed a pair of extra points that came back to haunt New England in its 22-18 loss to Cincinnati. If Folk had made both extra points, the Patriots would have only needed a field goal to go ahead late.

Instead, New England fumbled on 1st and goal at the Bengals 5 yard line with less than a minute to go. The Patriots got the ball back once more but failed to score on the final drive.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles played 17 special teams and six defensive snaps in San Francisco's 37-20 win over Washington. Flannigan-Fowles recorded four tackles, earning him an impressive 80.0 special teams and 66.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell had one kick return for 26 yards and ran the ball once for negative yards in New York’s 27-24 loss to Minnesota.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

Parks played 69 defensive spans in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to Jacksonville. Parks recorded a pair of tackles but was otherwise ineffective, posting a 40.8 grade on PFF, the lowest of any Jets defensive player.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez played 31 snaps in Houston’s 19-14 upset win over Tennessee, posting four tackles including one for a loss. Lopez’s PFF grade of 44.7 was second-worst among Texans defenders.