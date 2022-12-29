4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix.

Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-11 junior is considered the No. 228 overall player in the 2024 class including the No. 18 quarterback and No. 4 prospect from Arizona, according to 247Sports Composite.

The Wildcats were the first Power 5 program to offer Williams, back in January 2021. He took an unofficial visit to Tucson in March.

Williams’ profile took off this spring, earning offers from programs like Oregon, West Virginia and Utah. Also a track athlete, he is considered a fast runner with an accurate arm. Here’s what 247Sports says about him:

“Smaller in stature with good length and strong lower half. Electric quarterback who can beat defenses with his arm and legs. Accurate down-field passer with great feel for the deep ball. Consistent and on time with intermediate attempts. Flashes elusiveness and improvisation when the pocket collapses. Dangerous on the run, but is a definite pass-first prospect. Top-flight competitor and leader with necessary intangibles. Could continue to refine mechanics and shorten delivery. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level.”

Williams most recently took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss, and Lane Kiffin’s Rebels appear to be the favorite to land him.

Arizona nevertheless would like to stockpile another gunslinger on top of Noah Fifita and incoming quarterback Brayden Dorman. Coach Jedd Fisch addressed the program’s philosophy of recruiting quarterbacks during last week’s signing day.

“I believe you should always recruit just like you would always draft a quarterback in the NFL once a year,” said Fisch. “I think you always have to recruit one every year, especially with the landscape we’re in.”

It’s a good bet that if Arizona doesn’t land Williams, it will continue to go after other top West Coast prospects at the position. Per 247, the UA has offered 18 quarterbacks including No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Raiola, who plays at Chandler High School and who recently decommitted from Ohio State.