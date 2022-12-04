Arizona LB Kolbe Cage enters NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal doesn’t officially open for non-graduates until Monday, but the announcements have been coming all week from undergraduate players seeking to find another school.

Add Arizona linebacker Kolbe Cage to that list.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/4eoUYb1WZU — Kolbe Cage (@kolbecage) December 4, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Cage played nine games this season as a redshirt freshman, starting the first six before getting replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Jacob Manu. He finished the year with 24 tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

A member of Kevin Sumlin’s final recruiting class, Cage committed to Arizona in May 2020 and ended up signing with the Wildcats four days after Sumlin was fired. His departure leaves only six players from that December 2020 signing group who are still on the UA roster.

Cage is the third UA player to announce their intention to go into the portal since the season ended, following running back Drake Anderson and wide receiver Jamarye Joiner. Quarterback Jordan McCloud—who has since transferred to James Madison—tight end Alex Lines and defensive lineman JB Brown all left the program during the 2022 season.