Safety Jaxen Turner latest Arizona football player to enter NCAA transfer portal

Arizona’s leading tackler from the 2022 season is moving on after four seasons.

Safety Jaxen Turner has announced he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal, the latest UA player to publicly declare his intentions to play elsewhere next year.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Turner started 11 games this past season, missing the Colorado game due to a shoulder injury. He led the Wildcats with 79 tackles, including two for loss, and also had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Turner started 26 games at the UA, appearing in 33 games for his career. He finishes with 159 tackles, nine for loss.

He is the second Wildcat to announce he was entering the portal on Sunday, along with linebacker Kolbe Cage, the fourth since the season ended a week ago and seventh since the start of the 2022 campaign. Running back Drake Anderson and wide receiver Jamarye Joiner announced their transfers earlier in the week, while during the season the UA lost quarterback Jordan McCloud (now at James Madison), tight end Alex Lines and defensive lineman JB Brown.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens Monday for all players, and it’s expected that several more from Arizona will enter.