Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs enters NCAA transfer portal

Another player from Arizona’s defense has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Wildcats defensive lineman Kyon Barrs announced he’s entering the portal as a grad transfer with one year of remaining eligibility. Barrs is the third Arizona defensive player to enter the portal Sunday, joining linebacker Kolbe Cage and safety Jaxen Turner.

It gets greater later 92

The return WILL be legendary pic.twitter.com/Tjy49qTI8U — Kyon Barrs (@KyonBarrs) December 5, 2022

The 6-foot-3 Barrs started all 12 games as a junior, recording a career-high 39 tackles (18 solo, 21 assists). Barrs appeared in 38 games over the course of his four-year career as a Wildcat. He made 102 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

The Murrieta, Calif. native Barrs earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors in 2021.

Barrs committed to Arizona in March 2019 as a member of Kevin Sumlin’s second-to-last recruiting class.

Barrs’ departure means that the Arizona defense will have lost three of its top contributors on the same day, with Cage and Turner previously announcing their decisions to enter the portal. Turner ranked fifth on the defense in total snaps (656), Barrs 10th (542) and Cage 12th (322). Barrs ranked second on the defense in pass rush snaps with 276.

Barrs is the fifth Wildcat to announce he was entering the portal since the season ended. Running back Drake Anderson and wide receiver Jamarye Joiner previously announced their transfers.

During the season Arizona also lost quarterback Jordan McCloud (now at James Madison), tight end Alex Lines and defensive lineman JB Brown.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens Monday for all players.