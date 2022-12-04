Tracking Arizona’s NCAA transfer portal activity

The calendar says Dec. 5, but in the world of college football it’s Transfer Portal Day.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday for all players, the start of a 60-day window following the announcement of the 4-team playoff field for athletes to put their names in for consideration at other schools. Players who had already graduated were able to enter earlier, but Monday serves as when the flood gates really opened.

Not surprisingly, Arizona has seen several players enter the portal. This was expected, as Jedd Fisch said in his season-ending press conference he anticipated “pretty substantial” roster turnover that may come close to the previous offseason when the Wildcats added 50 players to the team.

To keep track of all the activity, both outgoing and (potentially incoming), we’ve put it all together below:

Entering the portal (or have left the program)

Entering 2023 NFL Draft

No UA players have declared for the draft, but the deadline to do so isn’t until mid-January. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and offensive tackle Jordan Morgan are the most likely candidates, though Morgan’s draft status is dependent on how he heals from a knee injury suffered last month at UCLA.

Out of eligibility

OL Josh Donovan

OL Paiton Fears

DE Hunter Echols

DE Jalen Harris

S Christian Young

Notables who have announced their return for 2023

LB Jerry Roberts is coming back for a 7th college season, 3rd with Arizona

Transfers Arizona is pursuing