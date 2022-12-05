Arizona receiver Dorian Singer enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch warned last week that there would be significant roster turnover once the NCAA transfer portal opened Monday.

It turns out that turnover includes wide receiver Dorian Singer, who announced he’s entering the portal after two seasons with the Wildcats.

Singer’s departure is a bit of a surprise after the Phoenix native bursted onto the scene in 2022, recording 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Singer closed the season strong, posting a career-high 176 yards against Washington State and a career-high three touchdowns against USC.

Singer’s career-game against Washington State was somewhat overshadowed by a sideline scuffle with quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Jayden de Laura when someone won’t give him his car keys after a party pic.twitter.com/zobCPcCikK — Barstool Wazzu (@BarstoolWazzu) November 19, 2022

The 6-foot-1 Pinnacle High School grad should be one of the most coveted receivers on the portal market, and his departure is undeniably a setback for Arizona’s rebuild.

Singer is the seventh Wildcat to announce he was entering the portal since the season ended. Other offensive players to announce their transfers are running back Drake Anderson and wide receiver Jamarye Joiner.