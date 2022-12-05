Wide receiver Jacob Cowing announces return to Arizona for 2023 season

Arizona lost its leading receiver on Monday, but its most reliable target isn’t done playing in Tucson.

Jacob Cowing, who led the Wildcats with 85 catches and was second on the team in receiving yards (1,034) and touchdowns (seven), has announced his return for the 2023 season. He had been expected to consider declaring for the NFL Draft after a stellar 2022 campaign following his transfer from UTEP.

Wildcat nation.! Let’s run it back pic.twitter.com/Phk2x21P6g — Jacob Cowing (@jaycowing_) December 6, 2022

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Cowing began his UA tenure with a bang, hauling in eight receptions for 152 yards and three TDs in the season-opening win at San Diego. He had seven TDs in the first five games and had four 100-yard performance, including career highs in catches (12) and yards (180) against Colorado.

For his career, Cowing’s 3,629 yards are tied for 51st in FBS history and his 226 catches are tied for 157th all-time.

Cowing’s return somewhat softens the blow felt by Dorian Singer, who led the UA with 1,034 receiving yards but has entered the NCAA transfer portal.