3-star California athlete Solomon Davis decommits from Arizona

The NCAA transfer portal has taken center stage in college football this week, but high school recruiting remains a big part of roster management. And just shy of two weeks before the early signing period, Arizona has lost one of its top prep commitments.

Solomon Davis, a 3-star athlete from California, has backed off his pledge to the Wildcats.

Trusting in God . pic.twitter.com/97VyoBYF2Y — Solomon Davis (@So1o_Davis) December 6, 2022

The 6-foot, 184-pound Davis committed to the UA in June, picking the Wildcats over offers from several other Pac-12 schools. He was one of 11 commitments the UA picked up that month when it had a slew of top 2023 targets make official visits to campus.

Davis, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 599 player in the country, is the second player in the 2023 class to decommit from Arizona, the other being 3-star California defensive back Justin Johnson in October. The Wildcats still have 19 known pledges for the upcoming class, of which coach Jedd Fisch said he expected to sign “95 percent” during the early period Dec. 21-23.