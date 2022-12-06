7 Arizona Wildcats earn Pac-12 all-conference honors

Arizona showed major improvement on the field in 2022, going from one win the year before to five while taking back the Territorial Cup from ASU.

But despite that talent upgrade, the Wildcats’ representation on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team wasn’t any better than in 2021. Slightly worse, actually.

Arizona did not land a player on the First Team, after having two first-team selections last season, and wide receiver Dorian Singer—who has entered the NCAA transfer portal—is its only representative on the Second Team.

Six Wildcats earned honorable mention: quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Michael Wiley (who was initially left off the list when it was first announced), wide receiver Jacob Cowing, offensive linemen Jordan Morgan and Jonah Savaiinaea and kicker Tyler Loop. Noticeably absent was receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who set numerous UA freshman records and had the most touchdown catches (eight) of any first-year player in FBS.

McMillan was honorable mention for Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, which went to Oregon State Damien Martinez. Linebacker Jacob Manu was an honorable mention for the defensive freshman award, which went to Utah linebacker Lander Barton.

OSU’s Jonathan Smith and Washington’s Kyle DeBoer were named Co-Coaches of the Year, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams the Offensive Player of the Year and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipoluto the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year.

Singer led the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards, sixth-most in UA school history. De Laura threw for 3,685 yards, third-most in the conference and third-most in Wildcat history, and 25 TDs, while Cowing’s 85 catches were tops in the Pac-12 and third-most in UA history and Wiley led the team with 11 total TDs and had 1,120 all-purpose yards.

Morgan and Savaiinaea combined to start 22 games at left tackle and right guard, respectively. Loop was 18 of 21 on field goals, tied for the most in Pac-12 play, and connected on all 38 extra-point attempts.

Arizona had seven players honored in 2021, including two (Stanley Berryhill and Kyle Ostendorp) on the first team and one (Kyon Barrs) on the second team.