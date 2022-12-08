Arizona football lands 2 on Associated Press All-Pac-12 team

The Pac-12’s coaches didn’t think very highly of Arizona’s 2022 season. Good thing the league’s media got their say.

Offensive tackle Jordan Morgan and wide receiver Dorian Singer are first-team selections on the Associated Press All-Pac-12 team that was released Thursday.

Morgan, a fourth-year junior, started the first 10 games of the 2022 season at left tackle before suffering a knee injury during the Wildcats’ upset win at No. 9 UCLA. Singer, who earlier this week entered the NCAA transfer portal, had a breakout sophomore campaign in which he led the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards on 66 catches with six touchdowns.

Singer was a second-team all-conference pick by the Pac-12 media, while Morgan was one of six UA players (along with offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Michael Wiley, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and kicker Tyler Loop) to earn honorable mention.

Savaainaea and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan have made several Freshman All-American teams, most recently the one put out by 247Sports. They are the only school with two selections.