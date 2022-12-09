Arizona makes cut for 2023 TE Dorian Thomas, 2024 CB Isaiah Rubin

With the NCAA transfer portal operating at full steam, it can be easy to forget that December marks a pivotal period in high school recruiting, with early period signing day less than two weeks away.

The Arizona football staff is busy on the recruiting trail, and on Friday a pair of prospects named the Wildcats in their top list of schools.

Tight end Dorian Thomas, a 3-star prospect in the 2023 class out of Kent, Wash., announced he will decide between Arizona and Oregon State on signing day, Dec. 21.

The 6-foot-4, 220 lb. Thomas is rated the No. 1,078 prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite, including the No. 51 tight end and No. 13 player from Washington.

Arizona offered Thomas in August.

Thomas plays with some personality, as seen in the highlight below.

After the crowd chanted “overrated” @DThomass19 took it personal and made them pay!



He had a message to share afterwards.



2nd Qtr

Kentridge - 14

vs

Kentwood- 0#WAFBScores#FridayNightLights#WaHasBallers #HeirFootball pic.twitter.com/gtXfv0Y1pQ — Reggie Jones (@RegJones20) October 29, 2022

Also on Friday, 4-star class of 2024 cornerback Isaiah Rubin included Arizona in his final list of eight schools.

Rubin, a 6-foot-1, 170 lb. junior out of Las Vegas, also named Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, Washington, Utah, Auburn and Texas A&M in his list.

247Sports Composite ranks Rubin as the No. 310 player in his class, including the No. 29 cornerback and No. 3 prospect out of Nevada.

Arizona offered Rubin in February.

Here is what 247Sports says about him.

“Long, lean frame with some muscle definition. Good physical upside and growth potential. Tough cover cornerback who thrives in zone coverage. Special teams ace with home run mindset as returner. Shows great awareness to contest plays at catch point. Displays great reaction speed and instincts. Bursts up field to close quickly on the football. Good tackler who doesn’t shy from contact. Could continue to improve in press responsibility and overall lateral quickness. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level.”

Thomas and Rubin would expand the geographic footprint of Arizona recruiting under coach Jedd Fisch. During Fisch’s tenure, the Wildcats have not signed a high school prospect from either Washington or Nevada.