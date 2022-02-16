4-star QB Brayden Dorman, an Arizona target, to announce commitment on Tuesday

Arizona’s quarterback situation heading into spring practice is much better than it was a year ago, but the position is so important that you can never have too much depth, which makes signing at least one QB in each recruiting class a priority for every college football program.

The Wildcats added two for 2022, one from the high school ranks (Noah Fifita) and the other via the NCAA transfer portal (Jayden de Laura), giving them five scholarship QBs on the current roster.

A potential 2023 addition is set to announce his college choice next week, and the UA is in a good position to land his services.

Brayden Dorman, a 4-star quarterback from Colorado, will choose between the Wildcats, Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4.5, 206-pound Dorman is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 220 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 13th-best QB and the No. 1 prospect from Colorado. From Colorado Springs, he has offers from 11 Division I programs.

Dorman visited Arizona in late January, telling Rivals.com the school “definitely exceeded my expectations.”

Two of three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have Dorman picking Arizona, the other choosing Oregon State. If he commits he would be the Wildcats’ second pledge for 2023, following 3-star Texas cornerback Canyon Moses on Feb. 1.