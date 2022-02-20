Former Arizona CB McKenzie Barnes commits to Hawaii

Another member of Arizona’s 2021 squad has found a new home.

Former Wildcats cornerback McKenzie Barnes announced Saturday he had committed to Hawaii, where he’ll have two years of eligibility.

I want to thank god for this

opportunity. Couldn't have made it this far

without him. More Glory A Onto the Next

Chaper, but still sticking to the script. #committed #braddahood pic.twitter.com/cp6t29OkWD — MCKENZIE BARNES (@_mckenzieb6) February 20, 2022

Barnes played in 21 games for the UA from 2018-21, starting once as a freshman in 2018. He appeared in only two games this past season, logging two tackles, and for his career had 13 tackles and two passes defended.

A 3-star prospect in the Class of 2018, Barnes is the fifth former UA player to commit to a new program this offseason. Linebacker/safety Rourke Freeburg is headed to Toledo, defensive lineman Regen Terry is off to Boston College and wide receivers Boobie Curry and BJ Casteel are going to Buffalo and Nevada, respectively.

Several other players from the 2021 team that departed as still looking for new spots, including running back Bam Smith, defensive backs Malik Hausman and Rhedi Short and tight ends Stacey Marshall Jr. and Zach Williams.