4-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats, after signing one of the best classes in the history of the program, have continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail by picking up a key piece for its 2023 class.

On Tuesday, Jedd Fisch and company secured the commitment of 4-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman.

Committed! Home away from home… Bear Down ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/txYThKJ1nK — Brayden Dorman (@brayden_dorman) February 23, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 206-pound passer, from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, is a prototypical pocket passer with tremendous upside. He already possesses some impressive tools such as arm talent, vision, awareness, and accuracy, and he still has a lot more growing to do. He has a nice frame that can carry more muscle and has just enough mobility to extend plays or, on rare occasions, take off.

Dorman had a stellar junior campaign, completing over 60 percent of his passes (206-for-340). He totaled 2,765 yards, 30 touchdowns and 8 picks. As mentioned above, he isn’t much of a runner, snagging only 25 yards on 52 carries. He did score two TDs, though.

He chose Arizona over offers from California, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Before choosing the ‘Cats, Dorman cut his list down to five: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State, and Oregon State. OSU was figured to be the favorite but Arizona did a great job of prioritizing Dorman and his visit in January all but sealed it.

In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Dorman is the No. 225 player nationally, the No. 13 quarterback, and the best prospect in Colorado.

After struggling with the quarterback room in 2021, Fisch has done a great job overhauling the position. With the addition of 3-star 2022 prospect Noah Fifita, Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura, and now Dorman, the room looks to be massively improved from last season. And the trend will only continue to go upward.

Dorman is Arizona’s second commit for 2023, following 3-star Texas cornerback Canyon Moses.

JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS