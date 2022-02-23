Former Arizona CB Lorenzo Burns drafted by USFL’s Birmingham Stallions

Former Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns is getting another shot at professional football.

The Birmingham Stallions drafted Burns in the 11th round of the USFL Draft on Tuesday night.

Burns participated on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in 2021.

Burns was a two-time Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention at Arizona (2020, 2019) and was named the team’s defensive MVP in 2019.

The Murrieta, California native had 192 career tackles in 42 games for the Wildcats across five seasons.

The Birmingham Stallions are one of eight franchises in the USFL, which is making its return in April. All games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Stallions are led by former Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz. Burns will have a chance against to compete against his former Arizona coach, Kevin Sumlin, who now leads the Houston Gamblers. The Stallions and Gamblers are both in the USFL South Division.

The USFL Draft is ordered by position rather than priority; rounds 8-11 were designated for cornerbacks.

Rounds 1-12 of featured quarterbacks, edge rushers / defensive ends, offensive tackles, and cornerbacks, while rounds 13-35 on Wednesday include wide receivers, safeties, centers, inside linebackers, offensive guards, defensive tackles and nose tackles, running backs and fullbacks, outside linebackers, kickers, punters, tight ends/H-backs, and longsnappers.