Shawn Poindexter, Scooby Wright III selected on second day of USFL Draft

Former Arizona Wildcats stars Shawn Poindexter and Scooby Wright III are keeping their dreams of professional football alive.

Poindexter and Wright were selected on the second and final day of the USFL Draft, joining former Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns, who was drafted Tuesday.

The New Orleans Breakers drafted Poindexter, a wide receiver, in the 13th round, while Wright, an inside linebacker, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 21st round. The USFL Draft is ordered by position, not priority.

Wright and Burns will join forces for the Stallions, who are the USFL’s hometown team — all eight clubs will play their games in Birmingham.

Poindexter and Wright previously. made unsuccessful runs at the NFL.

The 26-year old Poindexter signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agented in 2019 but a torn ACL suffered during training camp derailed his shot at making the team as a rookie. The 49ers added Poindexter to their practice squad in November 2020, but he never got an NFL call-up.

Poindexter played in 35 career games at Arizona between 2016-18. His 11 touchdown receptions in 2018 is tied for the single-season school record.

Wright was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft but never made it past the practice squad before he was waived and picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. Wright played in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2016-17, recording seven career tackles.

Nothing like getting a phone call from your mother saying you been drafted before the team calls you — Scooby Wright III (@TwoStarScoob) February 23, 2022

Wright went on to play for the DC Defenders of the XFL and the Alphas of the Spring League, two leagues that are now defunct.

Wright played at Arizona from 2013-15 and was a unanimous All-American his sophomore season. “Two-star Scoob” is tied for the school single-season record with 29 tackles for loss in 2014. Wright’s junior year was limited due to an injury he suffered in the team’s third game against UCLA. He returned for the New Mexico Bowl, earning bowl MVP honors with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The USFL season will be held from mid-April to early July with games appearing on Fox, FS1, NBC, USA Network and streaming service Peacock.

Players will reportedly make $600 per week during training camp, with up to $4,500 per week during the season if they’re on the active roster.

Per multiple player sources, USFL player contract details are as follows:



Training Camp: $600 per week

Practice Squad: $1500 per week

Active Roster: $4500 per week

-Plus Victory bonuses — USFL News (@Newsusfl) February 4, 2022

Wright, Poindexter and Burns will report to training camp on March 21.