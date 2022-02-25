Arizona football announces spring practice schedule

Following one of the most successful offseasons in program history, the Arizona Wildcats will be back on the field next week to begin spring practice. And then they’ll be off again for nearly two weeks before holding the bulk of those practices.

Arizona’s first spring practice is set for Wednesday, March 2, but then Spring Break will lead to a nearly two-week hiatus before workouts resume March 15. The annual Spring Game is set for April 9 in Arizona Stadium.

Here’s the full schedule:

March 2, 3:40 p.m. MT

March 15, 3:25 p.m. MT

March 17, 3:25 p.m. MT

March 19, 7 p.m. MT

March 21, 3:25 p.m. MT

March 23, 3:25 p.m. MT

March 25, 3:25 p.m. MT

March 26, 12 p.m. MT

March 28, 3:25 p.m. MT

March 30, 3:25 p.m. MT

April 1, 3:25 p.m. MT

April 2, 7 p.m. MT

April 5, 3:25 p.m. MT

April 7, 3:25 p.m. MT

April 9, 12 p.m. MT

Weekday practices will be held in the Davis Sports Center and on the Dick Tomey Practice Fields, with the Saturday workouts (including the Spring Game) inside Arizona Stadium. All workouts are open to the public, with free admission.