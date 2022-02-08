Former Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III makes most of East-West Shrine Bowl experience

Stanley Berryhill III’s final season at Arizona began with a breakout performance in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. He collegiate playing career officially concluded on the same field last week.

The wide receiver was one of more than 100 players to partake in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a week-long gathering of NFL prospects that culminated in an all-star game on Feb. 3.

If things go Berryhill’s way the next couple months, the Shrine Bowl won’t be his last time playing on an NFL field.

“It’s been good. Made a lot of new friends, worked hard all week and I think it’s paying off for me,” Berryhill said of the experience. “A bunch of great competition, a bunch of great guys to be around for a week.”

Berryhill started for the victorious West team, recording two catches including one for 27 yards. Berryhill also had a kick return for 20 yards.

Berryhill participated in a week’s worth of practices and scrimmages leading up to the game, where he impressed with his speed and route running.

Coverage bust. Stanley Berryhill III makes them pay too. 43 yard TD catch for the Arizona Wildcat. Pass from Skylar Thompson. pic.twitter.com/t77SabQiVu — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III has been crisp and quick both days. He is constantly open. pic.twitter.com/rm5w5rhIRk — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 30, 2022

The route and catch are pretty vanilla but don't let that fool you; Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III has made plays everyday. He's definitely on my deeper watchlist for this draft season. Has value on special teams as well. @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/kbpdCoOPCG — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) February 1, 2022

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Berryhill is undersized for an NFL receiver. His experience on special teams, particularly as a gunner, could catch the interest of some front offices.

Berryhill said he’ll be training in Phoenix for the next month ahead of Arizona’s pro day, which will be held in early to mid-March.

The Tucson native began his career at Arizona as a walk-on and earned a scholarship in 2018. He had 83 catches in 2021, tied for 3rd-most in school history, and 749 receiving yards.

The fifth-year junior declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in December, forgoing his final year of eligibility. Berryhill is appreciative of the encouragement he’s received from Arizona fans since leaving school.

“Just thank you for all the support,” Berryhill said. “When I make it, you all make it, so thank you.”