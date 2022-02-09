Arizona football sets date for spring game

Arizona football will hold its spring game on April 9, the program announced Wednesday.

This will be Arizona’s second spring game under coach Jedd Fisch. Approximately 5,000 fans and dozens of former players turned out to Arizona Stadium last year to watch quarterback Gunner Cruz lead the Red team to a victory.

This year, fans will get their first glimpse at another Washington State quarterback transfer, Jayden de Laura. The 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position.

Mark those calendars



Spring Game is April 9!



More details with practice dates and times to come. #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ORDbSbVlvu — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 9, 2022

The spring game will also offer fans a look at early enrollees of the 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 22 nationally by 247Sports.

Fisch and his staff heavily promoted last year’s spring game by bringing in famous alumni, particularly Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi, who served as honorary captains.

Gronk’s visit included setting a Guinness record—which, unfortunately, has since been broken—by catching a pass dropped 620 feet from a helicopter.

There’s no word yet on which guests will attend this year’s spring game, which will serve as the final workout for spring practice, which officially begins March 4.