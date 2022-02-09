4-star Texas safety Brenden Jordan includes Arizona in top 3, will announce Sunday

Arizona’s first commitment from the 2023 recruiting class came from Texas, and this weekend it could pick up a second pledge from the Lone Star State.

Brenden Jordan, a 4-star safety from Mansfield, Texas, announced his top 3 on Wednesday. He’ll choose between the Wildcats, Arkansas and Texas Tech on Sunday.

2023 4⭐️ DB Brenden Jordan (@BrendenJordan4) will announce his Crunch Time Play on Sunday, February 13th!



WHERE SHOULD HE GO??? #WreckEm #WPS #BearDown pic.twitter.com/up5961CAhF — Crunch Time Plays (@PlaysCrunch) February 10, 2022

The 6-foot, 185-pound Jordan is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 182 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the nation’s 17th-best safety and the No. 34 prospect from Texas. He was offered by Arizona in July.

Arizona’s first 2023 commit is 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses, from Midland, Texas, who pledged on Feb. 1 after visiting campus the previous weekend. The Widlcats did not sign a player from Texas in their 2022 class, which ranks No. 22 in the country, but they did add former UTEP receiver Jacob Cowing.

They also added four defensive backs, three from the high school ranks, and currently have 15 scholarship DBs on the roster for 2022.