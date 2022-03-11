Jets re-sign former Arizona safety Will Parks

Will Parks spent the 2021 NFL season fighting his way back into the league, eventually signing with the New York Jets off waivers.

The former Arizona standout won’t have to work so hard to find a team in 2022.

The Jets announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed Parks. No details of the contract were shared.

I’m blessed beyond measures. Thank you lord for the blessings. — William (@PhillyWill11) March 10, 2022

The 27-year old safety was picked up by the Jets in December after bouncing around San Francisco and Miami’s practices squads. Parks started two of the Jets’ last three games, recording nine tackles (one for loss) and a pass defense.

A 6th-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Parks began his career with the Denver Broncos, where he played his first four seasons. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and played six games for his hometown team before being waived in December 2020. Parks was picked up by his original team, the Broncos, and played four games for Denver in 2020.

Parks figures to be a potential starting safety for New York,

The Jets also re-signed safety Lamarcus Joyner on Thursday. Joyner missed almost the entire 2021 season with an elbow injury.

New York is in year two under head coach Robert Saleh.