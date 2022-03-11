Ex-Wildcat Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles signs extension with 49ers

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will be sticking around the Bay Area a little longer.

The former Arizona Wildcats defensive standout has signed a 1-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he has played the last two seasons.

The 25-year-old Flannigan-Fowles, a Tucson native, has played in 31 games for San Francisco including three starts. Playing linebacker in 2021, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound Flannigan-Fowles made 29 tackles during the regular season and three during the 49ers’ run to the NFC championship game.

An undrafted rookie free agent in 2019, Flannigan-Fowles played 50 games (38 starts) at various safety positions for the UA from 2015-18, participating in the Wildcats’ last two bowl games. He finished his career with 243 tackles, 10 for loss, with one sack, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Flannigan-Fowles is the second ex-Arizona player to re-sign with his current team this week. On Thursday former UA safety Will Parks inked a 1-year deal with the New York Jets, with whom he finished out the 2021 season.