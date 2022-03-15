Former Arizona kicker Nick Folk signs 2-year extension with Patriots

Arizona’s just-departed football players participated in Pro Day on Tuesday morning inside Arizona Stadium, hoping to impress scouts that they belong in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ oldest active NFL player has signed another deal that would keep him in the league another two years.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Nick Folk has signed a 2-year, $5 million extension with the New England Patriots, for whom he’s played the previous three seasons. The full deal, which includes more than $2 million in guarantees, would be worth $5.6 million.

Folk, 37, is heading toward his 15th NFL season, having played in 194 games for the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 389 field goals are 5th-most among active NFL kickers, and his 426 extra points are 6th-most on the active list.

The 2021 season saw Folk make a career-best 36 field goals in 39 attempts, going 28 of 28 from inside 50 yards. He’s made 90.5 percent of his field goals with the Patriots.

Folk played at the UA from 2003-06, making 30 of 47 field goals and 79 of 81 extra points, leading to the Cowboys taking him in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.