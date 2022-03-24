Arizona TE Colby Powers enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona is in the middle of spring football practice, with its second scrimmage on tap for Saturday inside Arizona Stadium. It will have one less player available for that workout after a member of its 2021 recruiting class decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Tight end Colby Powers, who did not see action during his one season with the program, has entered the portal. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound former Texas high school quarterback came to the UA with the goal of also playing for the baseball team.

Powers was ranked as the No. 1,330 player in the 2021 recruiting class, one of 16 players Arizona signed in December 2020 in the wake of Kevin Sumlin’s firing. From that group, six have since transferred.

Arizona has five tight ends on the roster for spring including Isaaiah Johnson, who was moved over from linebacker. A sixth, Phoenix freshman Tyler Powell, is set to join the team in the summer.