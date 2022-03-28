Arizona cornerback Jakelyn Morgan enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona begins its second-to-last week of spring practice on Monday night, and it will be doing it with one fewer player.

Freshman cornerback Jakelyn Morgan has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the second UA player to do so since spring ball began in early March. Freshman tight end Colby Powers entered the portal last week.

Like Powers, Morgan did not see action in his lone season at Arizona. A 3-star Texas prospect from the 2021 recruiting class, he signed with Arizona shortly after Kevin Sumlin was fired in December 2021.

Seven of the 16 players from that 2021 class that signed prior to Jedd Fisch’s hiring have since left the program.

Morgan’s departure leaves Arizona with six scholarship corners on the roster for spring. Christian Roland-Wallace, Isaiah Rutherford and Treydan Stukes combined to make 24 starts last season, with Isaiah Mays appearing in three games. The Wildcats also have freshmen Jai-Ayviauynn ‘G7’ Celestine and Ephesians Prysock in camp, while 3-star signee Tacario Davis is set to join the program in the summer.

Arizona’s next practice is set for 3:25 p.m. PT Monday. The Wildcats will work out at the same time Wednesday and Friday, then hold a scrimmage Saturday at 7 p.m. PT inside Arizona Stadium.

The spring game is set for April 9 at Arizona Stadium.