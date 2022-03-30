Bears sign ex-Arizona safety Dane Cruikshank

Former Arizona safety Dane Cruikshank is headed to the Windy City.

Cruikshank has signed a contract with the Chicago Bears, his agent David Canter tweeted Wednesday.

Cruikshank signed as a free agent after spending the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. A former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Cruikshank finally broke through in the league last season, recording 43 tackles and one forced fumble in 14 games including four starts.

Cruikshank goes from playing on one of the NFL’s best teams to joining a Bears franchise in rebuilding mode under new head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles.

Though the Bears struggled last season, ending with a 6-11 record, they were one of the NFL’s best teams at defending the pass. Chicago ranked second in the league in passing yards allowed per game (191.6).

The 26-year old Cruikshank is expected to compete with DeAndre Houston-Carson for the starting strong safety spot.

A native of Chino Hills, California, Cruikshank transferred to Arizona in 2015 after playing two seasons at Citrus College. With the Wildcats, Cruikshank developed into a spur safety. He recorded 75 tackles as a senior in 2017.

Cruikshank should make a minimum of $1,035,000 as a fifth-year player according to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement.