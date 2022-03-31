3-star Texas RB Marquise Collins includes Arizona in top 8

Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class did not include any high school players from Texas, the first time that’s happened since 2017. That trend won’t continue, though, as the Wildcats already have a 2023 commitment from the Lone Star State and are actively pursuing more than three dozen prospects from Texas.

That includes 3-star running back Marquise Collins, who has included Arizona in his top 8 along with Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah and Vanderbilt.

Blessing to be here! Only a matter of time⏳ where we headed? .. pic.twitter.com/fKhz5cW9VJ — Marquise “SubZer0” Collins (@MarquiseColli19) March 31, 2022

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Collins is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 643 player in the 2023 class, as well as the 41st-best running back in the country and the No. 110 prospect from Texas. He plays for College Station (Texas) High School, where as a junior in 2021 he ran for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns and also caught three TDs.

Collins, who was offered by the Wildcats on March 24, is from the same high school as UA redshirt senior offensive lineman Josh Donovan.

Arizona’s first 2023 commitment came from Texas in 3-star Midland cornerback Canyon Moses. It made the final 3 for 4-star safety Brenden Jordan, who ended up committing to Texas Tech, and has offered more than 40 Texas players in the 2023 class.

Junior season highlights