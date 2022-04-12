Former Arizona TE Stacey Marshall Jr. commits to … Marshall

It’s as if it were meant to be.

Former Arizona Wildcats tight end Stacey Marshall Jr. has found his next program, committing to play for the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 Marshall played in seven games for the UA from 2020-21 but did not log a reception. He came to the Wildcats as a 3-star junior college prospect in the Class of 2020, picking them over offers from Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, New Mexico, Liberty, UNLV, South Alabama, Southern Miss, UAB and UTEP.

Marshall is the eighth player from Arizona’s 2021 team who has committed to or signed with a new program, joining Rourke Freeburg (Toledo), BJ Casteel (Nevada), Boobie Curry (Buffalo), McKenzie Barnes (Hawaii), Regen Terry (Boston College), Jakelyn Morgan (Louisiana Tech) and Logan Kraut (UC Davis).