Former Arizona star Scooby Wright impresses in USFL debut

The year is 2022 and Scooby Wright is still making highlight reel plays.

The former Arizona Wildcats star linebacker made his United States Football League (USFL) debut Saturday night for the Birmingham Stallions, who defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in the league’s inaugural game.

Wright, who served as Birmingham’s representative in the pregame coin flip, recorded four total tackles on the night, including a strip sack in the second quarter.

Scooby Wright III is part of the first #USFL coin flip. What a time to be alive. — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) April 16, 2022

The strip sack was quintessential Scooby — he broke through an opposing lineman at the line of scrimmage, then chased down quarterback Luis Perez from the behind to break the ball loose.

For the football sickos tuning into the USFL on a Saturday night, Two Star Scoob’s presence brought back positive memories of his 2014 All-American season.

Stallions linebacker and former Arizona Wildcat Scooby Wright has played in the NFL, AAF, XFL, and USFL. Someone get him an FCF call up and a CFL contract. pic.twitter.com/PcrSftgjmy — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 17, 2022

Arizona legend MLB Scooby Wright suiting up for the Birmingham Stallions tonight



Won the Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award and Lombardi Award in 2014



One of the greatest hustle players in College Football I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/1zGiZ8l4hL — Conference Commandos (@ConfCommandos) April 17, 2022

The 27-year old Wright made a brief run at the NFL in 2016-17, playing 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals.

His other attempts at American professional football came through the now defunct AAF, XFL and The Spring League.

Hopefully the USFL (which goes by the same name as the league that existed in the ‘80s) lasts, giving guys like Wright a chance to continue to professionally pursue their football playing careers.

The USFL consists of eight teams and all games are played in Birmingham, Alabama.

Former Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin leads the Houston Gamblers, which like the Birmingham Stallions are in the South Division. The two teams square off next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. PT on FS1.