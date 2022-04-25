4-star tight end Jackson Bowers includes Arizona in top 7

We’re still waiting for the on-field results, but at least from a recruiting standpoint Arizona is starting to become a desirable place for top-tier tight ends.

Jackson Bowers, a 4-star tight end from Mesa, has included the Wildcats in his top 7 along with Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Washington.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bowers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 243 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the 13th-best tight end and the No. 4 prospect from Arizona. He plays for plays for Mesa Mountain View, where as a junior last fall he caught 47 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Bowers, who earlier this month took unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss, was offered by Arizona last April, one of the first teams to do so. Since then he’s amassed more than two dozen offers.

Arizona signed two tight ends in the 2022 class, including 4-star Keyan Burnett, who was ranked as the 7th-best player at that position, and in 2023 has offers out to nine TEs. That includes Phoenix Pinnacle’s Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the class and the top-ranked player in Arizona.

The UA currently has four players committed for 2023 including 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman, who is already trying to sway Bowers to join him in Tucson.