Arizona football offers 2026 QB Cole Leinart, son of USC Heisman winner Matt Leinart

It’s impossible to read this next sentence without feeling old.

Arizona football has offered class of 2026 quarterback Cole Leinart, son of the former USC quarterback Matt Leinart who won the 2004 Heisman Trophy.

Cole Leinart, currently in eighth grade, will attend Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, the same school his father played at.

Arizona was the second school to offer Cole Leinart, following SMU who also offered the young quarterback Thursday night.

I am grateful to announce that I have received my 2nd D1 offer from @ArizonaFBall. Thanks to @brennanpcarroll and the entire staff. #Pac12 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/1DpiILUmuG — Cole Leinart (@Cole__Leinart) April 29, 2022

Not much video of Cole Leinart playing football exists on the internet, which is understandable considering he's still in middle school. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman did share this clip awhile back of Cole Leinart making a deep pass as an 11-year-old (!).

This is Matt Leinart’s son Cole. He’s already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn’t turned 12 yet.. Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven’t already offered him. pic.twitter.com/5urEQM58XL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

The Southern California native is also a legit basketball prospect. Maybe Tommy Lloyd should be taking notice.

Cole’s father Matt Leinart was a legendary quarterback for the Trojans. A two-time All-American, he led USC to the 2004 BCS National Championship, which was later vacated.

Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll was an assistant at USC for most of Matt Leinart’s college career. Carroll’s father Pete, of course, was head coach of the Trojans during that time.

It’s only a matter of time before more schools start offering Cole Leinart, and if he turns out anything like his father, he’ll be one of the top high school prospects by the time he’s a senior.