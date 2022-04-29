 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona football offers 2026 QB Cole Leinart, son of USC Heisman winner Matt Leinart

By Ezra Amacher
It’s impossible to read this next sentence without feeling old.

Arizona football has offered class of 2026 quarterback Cole Leinart, son of the former USC quarterback Matt Leinart who won the 2004 Heisman Trophy.

Cole Leinart, currently in eighth grade, will attend Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, the same school his father played at.

Arizona was the second school to offer Cole Leinart, following SMU who also offered the young quarterback Thursday night.

Not much video of Cole Leinart playing football exists on the internet, which is understandable considering he's still in middle school. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman did share this clip awhile back of Cole Leinart making a deep pass as an 11-year-old (!).

The Southern California native is also a legit basketball prospect. Maybe Tommy Lloyd should be taking notice.

Cole’s father Matt Leinart was a legendary quarterback for the Trojans. A two-time All-American, he led USC to the 2004 BCS National Championship, which was later vacated.

Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll was an assistant at USC for most of Matt Leinart’s college career. Carroll’s father Pete, of course, was head coach of the Trojans during that time.

It’s only a matter of time before more schools start offering Cole Leinart, and if he turns out anything like his father, he’ll be one of the top high school prospects by the time he’s a senior.

