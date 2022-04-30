Former Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III signs free-agent deal with Falcons

The first team Stanley Berryhill III played on, back in Pop Warner, was the Tucson Falcons. It’s only fitting that’s who is giving him his first chance to be a professional football player.

Berryhill has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons, the first UA player from the 2021 team to land with a pro team following the 2022 NFL Draft. Arizona did not have any players drafted, the fifth time in the last 10 years that has happened.

Berryhill is coming off a breakout season in which he led Arizona with 83 catches for 749 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 19 times for 121 yards and returned 19 punts while also serving as a gunner on punt coverage.

Special teams could be the inroad for Berryhill with the Falcons, who took USC receiver Drake London with its first pick and has eight other wideouts on the roster.

Atlanta has taken former UA players in the draft, most recently defensive back Wilrey Fontenot in the seventh round in 2008, and the Falcons signed ex-UA receiver David Richards to a free agent deal after the 2016, but neither ended up making the team.