3-star California OL Wendell Moe commits to Arizona, expected to join team in June

Arizona football received some much needed size Saturday with a late 2022 commitment.

Wendell Moe, a two-way lineman out of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School, committed to Arizona after taking an official visit to Tucson. Moe will join Arizona this summer as a scholarship player.

247 Sports ranks Moe as the No. 79 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 148 prospect out of California.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Moe originally committed to FCS program Morgan State last October. Morgan State was Moe’s only other offer.

Moe’s commitment continues Arizona’s trend of tapping into the Polynesian pipeline, particularly among athletes living in Southern California.

Here’s an interview of Moe with the Long Beach Press Telegram last fall.

Wendell Moe shares what he will takeaway from his time at Long Beach Poly High School and @LBPoly_Football. @moe_wendell also shares the story behind his nickname WoWo. @BeachVarsity @presstelegram #LongBeachVarsityReport pic.twitter.com/PZ1OjkeePn — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) December 2, 2021

“This sport isn’t for everybody, but persevere and if you keep working toward the end, a championship is gonna show up,” Moe said. Moe opened up about some of the adversity he faced as a young athlete and the meaning behind his nickname WoWo.

Moe is Arizona’s 23rd commitment for the class of 2022, which is its highest-rated since 2006.