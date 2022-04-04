3-star California safety Justin Johnson commits to Arizona

After a lull on the recruiting front, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news Monday when their 2023 class has expanded.

Jedd Fisch and Company secured their third 2023 commitment in 3-star safety Justin Johnson, who is from Inglewood High School in California.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound Johnson is a versatile player, able to effectively play both sides of the field. On offense, he plays receiver, however, it’s defense where he makes his biggest impact. He is good in coverage, utilizing his skills as a receiver to read the play and make a play on the ball. He also shows an ability to be effective in the run game and coming off the edge on a blitz.

Johnson chose Arizona over Colorado State, Florida State, Grambling State and Michigan State. He took a visit over the weekend to see the Wildcat program up close and came away with everything he needed to pull the trigger.

In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Johnson is the No. 808 player nationally, No. 68 safety, and the No. 77 player in California.

He joins 3-star Texas corner Canyon Moses as the second defensive commitment—both defensive backs—in Arizona’s 2023 class.

