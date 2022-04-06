Arizona LB Jackson Bailey enters NCAA transfer portal

One by one, the last of Kevin Sumlin’s recruits are seeking another program to play for.

Linebacker Jackson Bailey announced Wednesday he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after one season (and part of spring practice) with Arizona.

He is the third player to enter the portal during spring ball, all of whom were among the 16 recruits who signed with the Wildcats the week after Sumlin was fired in December 2020. The others are tight end Colby Powers and cornerback Jakelyn Morgan.

Morgan has since committed to Louisiana Tech.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Bailey was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 1,273 player in the Class of 2021, as well as the 136th-best linebacker and the No. 190 prospect from Texas. The 3-star recruit was the second commitment of 2021 and picked Arizona over offers from Kansas, Liberty, Nevada, New Mexico and SMU.

Eight of the 16 2021 prospects who signed before Jedd Fisch was hired have since left the program. Like Bailey, none saw game action last season, though Bailey did get some time with the second-team defense this spring.