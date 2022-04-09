Arizona quarterback Will Plummer out several months with shoulder surgery

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer is expected to be out several months due to a shoulder injury he suffered recently in spring practice, according to a Pac-12 Network report during Arizona’s spring game Saturday.

Plummer had participated throughout the spring and played in Arizona’s prior scrimmages. He was seen at practice Thursday.

As reported on Pac-12 Networks, Arizona QB Will Plummer had shoulder surgery Friday. He'll be out several months. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) April 9, 2022

The surgery comes after Plummer experienced multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder last season.

He initially hurt the shoulder in Arizona’s 21-19 loss to NAU last September. Plummer said he “didn’t throw for about a week” after the injury, causing him to miss Arizona’s first two Pac-12 games against Oregon and UCLA.

Plummer returned to the top of the quarterback depth chart by mid-October and started Arizona’s last six games.

Plummer fought through a shoulder injury (as well as a gnarly cut to his throwing hand) in Arizona’s lone win of the 2021 season, a 10-3 victory over Cal.

“There were times I didn’t think he was going to be able to play the rest of the game,” Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said after the Cal game. “He was just so resilient and so tough, and he did not back down. Kept coming back, kept battling.”

Shoulder surgery is undoubtedly a major setback for Plummer, who is likely looking at a backup role behind Jayden de Laura heading into the 2022 season.